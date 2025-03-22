Three Years On: The Mystery Behind China's Deadliest Air Disaster

Three years after the catastrophic China Eastern Airlines crash, relatives of the victims and the aviation industry continue to await detailed findings from China's aviation regulator. On March 21, 2022, flight MU5735 tragically plummeted into a hillside in Guangxi, claiming the lives of all 132 onboard, marking China's deadliest air disaster in 30 years.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has released only preliminary and anniversary updates, providing minimal new information. Despite industry guidelines advocating for timely reporting, CAAC has not furnished a comprehensive account, leaving questions unanswered regarding the cause. This has caused growing frustration among families and has highlighted issues in global aviation reporting standards.

Preliminary U.S. assessments suggested intentional actions might have led to the crash, but CAAC maintains no abnormalities were found with the aircraft, crew, or conditions. Absence of concrete findings from CAAC sparks debate on aviation safety transparency in China amid potential legal reforms targeting the dissemination of unverifiable aviation safety claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)