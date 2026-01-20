Left Menu

Israeli Demolition of UNRWA Headquarters Sparks International Outcry

Israeli forces have bulldozed the UNRWA headquarters in east Jerusalem, escalating tensions with the UN agency accused of pro-Palestinian bias and ties to Hamas. The move is part of broader restrictions against humanitarian groups aiding Palestinians, amid international condemnation as a breach of UN privileges and international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli crews have initiated the demolition of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) headquarters in east Jerusalem, marking a significant escalation in the Israeli government's clampdown on humanitarian organizations aiding Palestinians.

In a swift takeover, Israeli forces reportedly confiscated devices from UNRWA staff before ejecting personnel from their offices in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. UNRWA condemned the demolition as an unprecedented violation of international law and UN privileges.

The Israeli government justified the action with allegations of the agency's ties to Hamas, a claim UNRWA denies. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, present during the event, hailed it as a 'historic day.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

