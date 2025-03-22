Delhi Launches Institute for Creative Skill Development

The Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS) has opened its doors in Delhi, heralding a new era for media and creative training. The launch coincides with the 'Delhi Creators Summit,' an event curated in collaboration with the Media and Skills Council (MESC), under the aegis of the National Skills Development Council (NSDC).

Running from March 21 to 23, the summit hosts a convergence of eminent figures spanning film, television, music, beauty production, and media sectors. NSDC and NSDC International's CEO, Ved Mani Tiwari, lauded IICS as pivotal in India's pursuit of becoming a global nucleus of creative excellence.

The initiative, steered by MESC, is structured to deliver international-standard skill development and industry-aligned training. It features a dynamic blend of direct industry learning through live projects and apprenticeships, serving as a foundation for aspiring creative professionals. Dr. Mohit Soni, CEO of MESC, emphasized the institute's role in providing robust career paths in the creative domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)