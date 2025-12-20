Left Menu

Trump's Economic Battlecry in North Carolina: The Blame Game Ahead of Elections

U.S. President Donald Trump visited North Carolina to tout his economic policies amid criticism and low approval ratings. With rising prices and unemployment, Trump blames predecessors and Democrats for current woes while highlighting his achievements. His rally in the battleground seeks to bolster Republican confidence ahead of the midterms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 07:49 IST
Trump's Economic Battlecry in North Carolina: The Blame Game Ahead of Elections
U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to North Carolina on Friday, addressing economic issues that might influence upcoming midterm elections. Despite rising prices and unemployment, Trump insists his economic strategies are beneficial, while criticisms mount over his performance.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals only 33% of U.S. adults approve of Trump's economic management. The president blames Democrats for current challenges while highlighting perceived successes, such as lower gas prices and international investments spurred by tariffs.

Set at Rocky Mount's convention center, Trump's rally occurred in a fiercely contested state. His message mirrored recent speeches, asserting he inherited an economic mess and has since orchestrated substantial recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

