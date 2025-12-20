Elon Musk's Triumph: Delaware Court Restores $56 Billion Tesla Pay Package

The Delaware Supreme Court has reinstated Elon Musk's 2018 compensation package from Tesla, which initially faced annulment due to inquiries about its equity. The $56 billion pay package was unprecedented, overshadowing Delaware's business reputation and prompting criticism.

The court's decision secures Musk greater command over Tesla, reflecting his principal interest despite Tesla's shareholders recently approving a new plan potentially worth $878 billion if various targets are met. The ruling allows Musk to maintain his stake and expand via stock options from the original 2018 deal.

Delaware's judicial decision highlights ongoing challenges in corporate governance and shareholder engagement while influencing Tesla's legal affiliations. Despite criticisms, Musk's dominance in Tesla's strategic decisions continues to grow, which could further affect the company's future dynamics and business trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)