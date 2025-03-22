Reliance Industries Eyes Investment in Tripura Following High-Level Talks

In a move signaling growing interest in the northeastern region, a delegation from Reliance Industries has arrived in Tripura to investigate investment opportunities. This follows recent meetings between Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, in Mumbai and during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in Guwahati.

During these pivotal discussions, CM Saha urged Ambani to contribute to the state's development vision. Inspired by these talks, a team led by Reliance Jio's Business Head for the North Eastern Zone toured Tripura to explore prospects in sectors such as IT services, data centers, natural gas, and tourism. The Chief Minister expressed particular excitement about Reliance's interest in the IT sector.

Looking toward the future, CM Saha anticipates collaboration with Reliance to "transform Tripura's future together." He also highlighted the progressive 2025-26 state budget, which exceeds Rs 32,000 crore, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive growth and emphasizing new initiatives in social welfare and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)