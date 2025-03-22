Left Menu

Reliance Industries Eyes Investment in Tripura Following High-Level Talks

A delegation from Reliance Industries visited Tripura, assessing the state's investment prospects. This visit comes after meetings between Tripura's Chief Minister and Reliance's Mukesh Ambani. Key areas of interest include IT, natural gas, and tourism. The CM praised the inclusive 2025-26 budget, aimed at aligning with national development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:19 IST
Reliance Industries officials visit Tripura to explore investment opportunities (Images: X/@DrManikSaha2). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move signaling growing interest in the northeastern region, a delegation from Reliance Industries has arrived in Tripura to investigate investment opportunities. This follows recent meetings between Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, in Mumbai and during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in Guwahati.

During these pivotal discussions, CM Saha urged Ambani to contribute to the state's development vision. Inspired by these talks, a team led by Reliance Jio's Business Head for the North Eastern Zone toured Tripura to explore prospects in sectors such as IT services, data centers, natural gas, and tourism. The Chief Minister expressed particular excitement about Reliance's interest in the IT sector.

Looking toward the future, CM Saha anticipates collaboration with Reliance to "transform Tripura's future together." He also highlighted the progressive 2025-26 state budget, which exceeds Rs 32,000 crore, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive growth and emphasizing new initiatives in social welfare and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

