Punjab's Excise Revenue Soars: AAP's Game-Changing Policy

In a landmark achievement, Punjab's excise revenue has climbed significantly from Rs 6,254 crore to Rs 10,200 crore over the last three years, marking an unprecedented high in the state's history. The current excise revenue goal of Rs 10,145 crore is likely to be surpassed, according to Punjab's Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

This increase in revenue is attributed to the effective excise policy rolled out since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) assumed power in 2022. Cheema credits the successful tendering process and the department's proactive measures in the e-tender for retail liquor licenses as the backbone of this continued growth.

The AAP government, committed to the state's financial stability, aims to further increase revenue, potentially reaching Rs 11,800 crore by 2025-26, thereby ensuring better service delivery across Punjab. The minister criticized previous administrations for failing to boost revenue and manage policy implementation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)