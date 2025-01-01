Left Menu

Sanctions Tighten on Venezuela's Oil Industry: U.S. Intensifies Pressure

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on four companies and associated oil tankers operating in Venezuela's oil sector, intensifying pressure on President Nicolas Maduro. This move is part of a broader campaign under President Trump's administration to curtail Venezuela's oil exports and undermine Maduro’s regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 02:00 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 02:00 IST
The United States has stepped up its pressure on Venezuela's oil industry by imposing sanctions on four companies and their associated oil tankers, effective Wednesday. This move is a component of President Donald Trump's larger strategy to weaken Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's regime by disrupting the country's oil exports.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration enacted a blockade on all sanctioned vessels entering or leaving Venezuelan waters, further reducing the country's oil exports. The U.S. Treasury Department targeted oil traders accused of bypassing sanctions in support of Maduro's government, including several tankers labeled as part of the "shadow fleet." This fleet consists of older vessels, often with unclear ownership, lacking top-tier insurance.

Despite Maduro's denials of criminal activity, the U.S. blockade, coupled with sanctions, has severely restricted Venezuela's oil trade. This has resulted in the accumulation of excess fuel in onshore tanks, edging the country closer to a refining shutdown. The U.S. Treasury warns that entities engaging in the Venezuelan oil trade face significant sanctions risks.

