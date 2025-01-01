Epstein Files Loom Large Over DOJ Amid Bipartisan Pressure

The Department of Justice has significantly increased its review of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, with the number now reaching 5.2 million. Over 400 attorneys are involved in this process to comply with legal mandates requiring the release of these files.

This expanded investigation, which includes Epstein's long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell, comes amidst immense political pressure, especially as the deadlines set by Congress have already been missed. The White House and the Department of Justice emphasize their commitment to releasing the files despite the delays.

The handling of these documents could have major ramifications for the midterm elections, as both Democrats and Republicans seize upon the issue to criticize each other's handling of the case. This political firestorm is likely to persist, affecting bipartisan relations and influencing voter sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)