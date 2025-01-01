Suicide Attack Strikes Heart of Aleppo
A suicide bomber attacked a police patrol in Aleppo, Syria, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries among security personnel. The attacker detonated the bomb after raising suspicion and being searched by police officers. The incident was reported by Syria's state news agency.
A suicide bomber targeted a police patrol in Aleppo, Syria, on Wednesday, leading to the death of one person and causing injuries among several security personnel. Syria's state news agency reported the incident.
The attack occurred when the bomber detonated the explosives while being searched by the patrol after arousing suspicion, according to a security source. The details were shared with state-owned Ekhbariya TV.
This incident adds to the ongoing security challenges in the region, raising concerns over safety within the city of Aleppo.
