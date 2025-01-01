Left Menu

Suicide Attack Strikes Heart of Aleppo

A suicide bomber attacked a police patrol in Aleppo, Syria, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries among security personnel. The attacker detonated the bomb after raising suspicion and being searched by police officers. The incident was reported by Syria's state news agency.

This incident adds to the ongoing security challenges in the region, raising concerns over safety within the city of Aleppo.

