New Horizons: Strengthening India-New Zealand Ties
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon emphasized India's growing importance in strengthening bilateral ties. During his India visit, a free trade agreement was initiated, focusing on defence cooperation and economic growth. 33 MOUs were signed, enhancing collaboration in education, technology, and other sectors.
New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:03 IST
- India
In a bid to fortify bilateral relations, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has hailed India as a crucial partner, stating that their partnership has grown significantly stronger during his recent visit.
During his trip, Luxon marked the launch of comprehensive free trade agreement talks with India and affirmed the strengthening of defence cooperation between the two nations.
The trip also saw substantial commercial progress, with the signing of 33 MOUs, expanding cooperation across sectors such as education, technology, and tourism.
