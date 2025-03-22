India's Economic Surge: A Decade of Digitisation and Reforms

India's economy has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade, fueled by digitisation, policy reforms, and financial inclusion, according to economists. As highlighted by BJP leader Amit Malviya, IMF data reveals that India's GDP has surged from USD 2.1 trillion in 2015 to USD 4.3 trillion in 2025.

Economist Pankaj Jaiswal emphasized the country's impressive growth since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, attributing it to rapid economic advancements and the formal inclusion of many individuals who were previously outside the formal economy.

Economist Sharad Kohli attributed this growth to policy reforms across various sectors, such as agriculture, fintech, and manufacturing. This achievement, celebrated by Malviya on the platform X, highlights Modi's leadership, with India achieving a staggering 105 percent GDP growth, outpacing China's 76 percent increase over the same period.

