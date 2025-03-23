Critical FAA NOTAM System Outage: Calls for Urgent Overhaul

The Federal Aviation Administration's critical Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) system suffered an unexpected outage on Saturday, hampering the dissemination of vital safety messages to pilots.

This temporary disruption, attributed to a hardware malfunction, was resolved within hours; however, it reignited concerns over the reliability of the aging system. The NOTAM system is pivotal for notifying flight crews and airspace users about essential safety notices, which can include airport construction or temporary obstacles.

In light of this event, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has pledged an overhaul of the air traffic control system, a sentiment echoed by the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. The FAA plans to replace the outdated system by mid-2025, but officials argue that immediate investment is crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)