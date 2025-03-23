Switzerland Defends its U.S. Economic Contributions Amid Tariff Threat

In a bid to avoid impending U.S. tariffs, Switzerland is underscoring its economic contributions to the United States, according to Swiss Economic Affairs Minister Guy Parmelin. A Swiss delegation recently traveled to Washington after the country found itself under scrutiny for alleged unfair trade practices.

Parmelin expressed uncertainty about whether Switzerland would escape the reciprocal tariffs due April 2, despite presenting its case to U.S. officials. "We have signalled we are ready to discuss and to show we have benefits for the U.S.," Parmelin conveyed to broadcaster SRF, highlighting Switzerland's abolition of industrial tariffs on 99% of U.S. imports.

Switzerland ranks as the sixth largest foreign investor in the U.S., with Swiss companies providing robust employment and high salaries to 400,000 Americans. Parmelin hopes these contributions will deter the tariffs but acknowledges that the future remains uncertain. The Swiss government remains watchful for the official U.S. announcement while indicating readiness for further political dialogue.

