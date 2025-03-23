Left Menu

KRAFTON Eyes Expansive Growth in India's Gaming Arena

South Korean gaming giant KRAFTON is heavily investing in India, one of its top five markets globally. The company sees vast growth potential in India's mobile-first, tech-savvy consumer base. CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn emphasizes KRAFTON's commitment to this promising market, despite India's relatively nascent gaming ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:18 IST
KRAFTON Eyes Expansive Growth in India's Gaming Arena
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

South Korea's KRAFTON, the company behind the esports hit Battlegrounds Mobile India, is aggressively exploring investment opportunities in India, a top global market for the gaming titan. With its burgeoning, mobile-first gaming ecosystem, India presents a wealth of opportunities driven by widespread smartphone adoption and a young, tech-savvy population.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, KRAFTON India's CEO, highlighted the company's ambitions to fuel growth in this promising locale without being limited by fixed investment caps. With $200 million already invested, KRAFTON foresees a larger industry potential in the coming years.

Despite India still being in its early stages compared to mature gaming markets, Sohn extols its unique positioning as a mobile gaming hub. KRAFTON's financial prowess positions them to seize emerging opportunities, seeking partnerships with passionate entities keen on developing the Indian gaming landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025