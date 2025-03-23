KRAFTON Eyes Expansive Growth in India's Gaming Arena
South Korean gaming giant KRAFTON is heavily investing in India, one of its top five markets globally. The company sees vast growth potential in India's mobile-first, tech-savvy consumer base. CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn emphasizes KRAFTON's commitment to this promising market, despite India's relatively nascent gaming ecosystem.
South Korea's KRAFTON, the company behind the esports hit Battlegrounds Mobile India, is aggressively exploring investment opportunities in India, a top global market for the gaming titan. With its burgeoning, mobile-first gaming ecosystem, India presents a wealth of opportunities driven by widespread smartphone adoption and a young, tech-savvy population.
Sean Hyunil Sohn, KRAFTON India's CEO, highlighted the company's ambitions to fuel growth in this promising locale without being limited by fixed investment caps. With $200 million already invested, KRAFTON foresees a larger industry potential in the coming years.
Despite India still being in its early stages compared to mature gaming markets, Sohn extols its unique positioning as a mobile gaming hub. KRAFTON's financial prowess positions them to seize emerging opportunities, seeking partnerships with passionate entities keen on developing the Indian gaming landscape.
