KRAFTON Eyes Expansive Growth in India's Gaming Arena

South Korea's KRAFTON, the company behind the esports hit Battlegrounds Mobile India, is aggressively exploring investment opportunities in India, a top global market for the gaming titan. With its burgeoning, mobile-first gaming ecosystem, India presents a wealth of opportunities driven by widespread smartphone adoption and a young, tech-savvy population.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, KRAFTON India's CEO, highlighted the company's ambitions to fuel growth in this promising locale without being limited by fixed investment caps. With $200 million already invested, KRAFTON foresees a larger industry potential in the coming years.

Despite India still being in its early stages compared to mature gaming markets, Sohn extols its unique positioning as a mobile gaming hub. KRAFTON's financial prowess positions them to seize emerging opportunities, seeking partnerships with passionate entities keen on developing the Indian gaming landscape.

