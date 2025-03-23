Power Surge: Odisha's Strategic Energy Boost

In a significant move to bolster the power sector, Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, convened a high-level meeting on Sunday with senior officials from the Odisha government in Bhubaneswar. The detailed discussions, aimed at expediting the state's power sector development, encompassed issues such as fly ash utilization, capacity addition, transmission infrastructure, and strategic power allocation.

Addressing the challenge of fly ash utilization, Minister Lal proposed a collaborative meeting with the Ministries of Coal, Environment, and Railways. This initiative aims to ensure adequate rail rakes for transporting fly ash over long distances. With rising power demands, Odisha currently operates 20 GW of coal-based thermal power, with plans to add 10 GW more in the coming 5-6 years.

The Union Minister emphasized the importance of developing pit-head thermal power plants through joint ventures with other states' generation companies. Odisha shared its strategies for enhancing its intra-state transmission network, particularly in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Furthermore, the minister learned about Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited's efforts to address Right of Way issues and the future establishment of a green energy corridor post-2025.

The Minister assured that Odisha would be included in the revised phase of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). He also confirmed that the state would receive sufficient power from the NLCIL's Talabira Thermal Power Project Phase II. "This visit demonstrates the Centre's commitment to fortifying Odisha's power infrastructure and fostering sustainable energy growth," the Ministry of Power stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)