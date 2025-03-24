Left Menu

Epic Victory at Historic Polo Championship: Dynamix Achievers Reign Supreme

The 125th edition of India's prestigious Jindal Steel Indian Open Polo Championship concluded with Dynamix Achievers defeating Jindal-Carysil at Jaipur Polo Ground, New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 12:04 IST
Dynamix Achievers defeat Jindal-Carysil to win 8th straight Indian Open Polo Championship. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The grandeur of the Jindal Steel Indian Open Polo Championship was on full display at the iconic Jaipur Polo Ground, New Delhi, as Dynamix Achievers emerged victorious against Jindal-Carysil. Celebrating 125 years, this prestigious tournament is one of the world's longstanding polo events, with roots tracing back to 1900.

Under the astute guidance of Naveen Jindal, a distinguished Member of Parliament who competes nationally in Polo, the championship stood as a testament to India's enduring legacy in the sport. The match was honored by the presence of K Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, who presided over the event.

In a thrilling contest played over six gripping chukkers, Dynamix Achievers delivered an electrifying performance. Chris Mackenzie, the team's star player, dazzled on the field, earning the title of Most Valuable Player, while his mount, Solumo, was recognized as the Best Polo Pony, securing a 13-9 win for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

