Epic Victory at Historic Polo Championship: Dynamix Achievers Reign Supreme

The grandeur of the Jindal Steel Indian Open Polo Championship was on full display at the iconic Jaipur Polo Ground, New Delhi, as Dynamix Achievers emerged victorious against Jindal-Carysil. Celebrating 125 years, this prestigious tournament is one of the world's longstanding polo events, with roots tracing back to 1900.

Under the astute guidance of Naveen Jindal, a distinguished Member of Parliament who competes nationally in Polo, the championship stood as a testament to India's enduring legacy in the sport. The match was honored by the presence of K Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, who presided over the event.

In a thrilling contest played over six gripping chukkers, Dynamix Achievers delivered an electrifying performance. Chris Mackenzie, the team's star player, dazzled on the field, earning the title of Most Valuable Player, while his mount, Solumo, was recognized as the Best Polo Pony, securing a 13-9 win for the team.

