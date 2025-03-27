Blossoms and Steam: A Scenic Journey Through Taiwan's Alishan
An old steam train in Taiwan offers nearly a hundred passengers a memorable journey during the cherry blossom season. The train travels a six-hour route up Alishan, showcasing breathtaking views including the snow-capped Yushan. Originally a logging railway from the Japanese colonial era, it re-opened last year after repairs.
Ninety passengers embarked on a nostalgic steam train journey in Taiwan amidst the island's vibrant cherry blossom season. This special train makes its way up Alishan, offering a scenic six-hour experience on a historical railway.
The heritage railway, originally constructed during the Japanese colonial era for logging purposes, offers breathtaking views, especially near Taiwan's highest peak, the snow-capped Yushan. It's a novel experience according to passengers like Chang Ya-Jou.
This year marks the eighth time this special blossom train ride has been organized. The railway, a popular tourist attraction, was newly reopened last year after repairs following typhoons and earthquakes.
