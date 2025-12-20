Tragedy Strikes Gaza School: Palestinian Casualties in Israeli Attack

An Israeli attack on a school in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, led to the tragic deaths of five Palestinians, mostly children, according to Mohamed Abu Selmia, head of Al Shifa Hospital. The victims were displaced individuals seeking shelter.

The Palestinian civil emergency service reported the fatalities and stated that several injured were transported to hospitals for medical care. Bodies were retrieved post-coordination with the Israelis by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

This increase brings the total Palestinian death toll to 400 since October's ceasefire. The Israeli military confirmed the deaths of three soldiers by Palestinian militants within the same timeline.

