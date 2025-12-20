Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Gaza School: Palestinian Casualties in Israeli Attack

An Israeli attack on a school in Gaza's Al-Tuffah neighborhood resulted in the deaths of five Palestinians, mostly children. The United Nations facilitated body recovery. The incident adds to the 400 Palestinians killed since October's ceasefire, during which three Israeli soldiers also died.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 03:33 IST
Tragedy Strikes Gaza School: Palestinian Casualties in Israeli Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli attack on a school in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, led to the tragic deaths of five Palestinians, mostly children, according to Mohamed Abu Selmia, head of Al Shifa Hospital. The victims were displaced individuals seeking shelter.

The Palestinian civil emergency service reported the fatalities and stated that several injured were transported to hospitals for medical care. Bodies were retrieved post-coordination with the Israelis by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

This increase brings the total Palestinian death toll to 400 since October's ceasefire. The Israeli military confirmed the deaths of three soldiers by Palestinian militants within the same timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025