Justice Department Releases 300,000 Pages on Epstein Probe Under Pressure

The U.S. Justice Department has unveiled more than 300,000 pages of documents from its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the controversial financier and convicted sex offender. This move, made under significant political pressure, responds to a new legal mandate compelling such disclosure.

The disclosed files include images of former President Bill Clinton and various communications, potentially implicating him with Epstein's activities. President Trump has tasked the Justice Department to examine Clinton's connections, as suspicions linger about Trump's own relations with Epstein. A debate ensues over sensitive information from ongoing investigations being made public.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche indicated that the release represents only part of the documentation, with further reviews expected. This situation continues to generate political debate, emphasizing transparency issues against the backdrop of Trump's alleged involvement and pledges to shift focus to economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)