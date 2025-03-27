Left Menu

SK Hynix Sees Boost in Chip Orders Amid Tariff Concerns

SK Hynix, the second-largest memory chip manufacturer globally, reports increased orders as customers prepare for new U.S. tariffs. At their shareholder meeting, Global Sales Head Lee Sang-rak noted these 'pull-in' effects improved market conditions. Continuation of the trend remains uncertain.

27-03-2025
In response to impending U.S. tariffs, South Korea's SK Hynix has observed a surge in memory chip orders, marking a proactive move by customers to stock up amidst anticipated policy changes.

During the annual shareholder meeting, Lee Sang-rak, SK Hynix's Head of Global Sales and Marketing, highlighted that these 'pull-in' effects, paired with reduced inventory levels, have contributed to a favorable market environment recently.

However, he cautioned that the sustainability of this upward trajectory is yet to be determined as market dynamics continue to evolve.

