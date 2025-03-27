Tech and Auto Shares Drive China and Hong Kong Stock Rebound Amid Tariff Threats
China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday, driven by gains in tech and auto sectors, despite U.S. tariff threats. Both China's CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indices increased, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index recovered from recent lows. JPMorgan's improved outlook on China further lifted market sentiment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:34 IST
On Thursday, China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced positive momentum, with tech and automotive sectors at the forefront of the rally, despite looming U.S. tariff threats.
At midday, China's blue-chip CSI300 index showed a notable 0.4% increase, while the Shanghai Composite index grew by 0.3%, both reversing earlier losses.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index climbed 1.1%, recovering from a three-week low, buoyed by market optimism and JPMorgan's upgraded market outlook on China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement