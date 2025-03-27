Tech and Auto Shares Drive China and Hong Kong Stock Rebound Amid Tariff Threats

On Thursday, China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced positive momentum, with tech and automotive sectors at the forefront of the rally, despite looming U.S. tariff threats.

At midday, China's blue-chip CSI300 index showed a notable 0.4% increase, while the Shanghai Composite index grew by 0.3%, both reversing earlier losses.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index climbed 1.1%, recovering from a three-week low, buoyed by market optimism and JPMorgan's upgraded market outlook on China.

