Left Menu

Government Boosts Rabi Procurement for 2025

The government has sanctioned the procurement of 37.39 lakh tonnes of gram and lentils, and 28.28 lakh tonnes of mustard for the 2025 rabi season. This initiative aims to ensure procurement is above MSP, aiding farmers in major states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:30 IST
Government Boosts Rabi Procurement for 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has sanctioned the purchase of an impressive 37.39 lakh tonnes of gram and lentils, along with 28.28 lakh tonnes of mustard for the upcoming 2025 rabi marketing season, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday.

These procurements will be executed through central nodal agencies Nafed and NCCF under the Price Support Scheme, with major cultivation hubs in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Chouhan highlighted that the pulse procurement includes 27.99 lakh tonnes of gram and 9.40 lakh tonnes of lentil.

Minister Chouhan emphasized the importance of state governments ensuring that procurement does not fall below the minimum support price (MSP). On the topic of kharif pulses, he added that tur procurement has already reached 2.46 lakh tonnes, benefiting 1.71 lakh farmers across nine states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025