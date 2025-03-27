Government Boosts Rabi Procurement for 2025

The government has sanctioned the purchase of an impressive 37.39 lakh tonnes of gram and lentils, along with 28.28 lakh tonnes of mustard for the upcoming 2025 rabi marketing season, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday.

These procurements will be executed through central nodal agencies Nafed and NCCF under the Price Support Scheme, with major cultivation hubs in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Chouhan highlighted that the pulse procurement includes 27.99 lakh tonnes of gram and 9.40 lakh tonnes of lentil.

Minister Chouhan emphasized the importance of state governments ensuring that procurement does not fall below the minimum support price (MSP). On the topic of kharif pulses, he added that tur procurement has already reached 2.46 lakh tonnes, benefiting 1.71 lakh farmers across nine states.

