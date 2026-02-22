Left Menu

Broken Promises: Farmers and the Forgotten MSP Pledge

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda criticized the BJP for failing to fulfill its promise of providing a minimum support price for paddy ahead of the 2024 Haryana elections. He also highlighted issues such as high unemployment and deteriorating law and order under the current government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:44 IST
Broken Promises: Farmers and the Forgotten MSP Pledge
Deepender Singh Hooda
  • Country:
  • India

In a searing critique of the ruling BJP, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda slammed the government for not delivering on its pre-election promises to Haryana farmers, including a minimum support price for paddy.

Addressing a gathering at Narnaund, Hooda alleged that the BJP had assured an MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal during the 2024 election campaign but failed to honor it after clinching power.

Hooda further criticized the government on several fronts, mentioning rampant unemployment, worsening law and order, and unmet welfare promises for women and the elderly, all under Chief Minister Nayab Saini's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

 Global
2
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

 India
3
South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.

South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eight...

 Global
4
Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026