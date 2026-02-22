Broken Promises: Farmers and the Forgotten MSP Pledge

In a searing critique of the ruling BJP, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda slammed the government for not delivering on its pre-election promises to Haryana farmers, including a minimum support price for paddy.

Addressing a gathering at Narnaund, Hooda alleged that the BJP had assured an MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal during the 2024 election campaign but failed to honor it after clinching power.

Hooda further criticized the government on several fronts, mentioning rampant unemployment, worsening law and order, and unmet welfare promises for women and the elderly, all under Chief Minister Nayab Saini's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)