India's Ultra-Rich Seek Overseas Horizons Amid Wealth Boom

In a recent report by Kotak Bank, it's revealed that one in five ultra-high-net-worth individuals (Ultra-HNIs) in India is contemplating or actively pursuing migration abroad, all while holding on to their Indian citizenship. This inclination is more pronounced among professionals than entrepreneurs or inheritors.

The report indicates a notable demographic trend: individuals aged 36-40 and those over 61 are more inclined to relocate compared to other age groups. This comes at a time when India's ultra-rich population and their wealth are on a projected growth trajectory, expected to reach 4.3 lakh Ultra-HNIs with a combined wealth of Rs 359 trillion by 2028.

Amid this upward wealth trend, more Ultra-HNIs are exploring investment opportunities outside India. Nearly a third of India's wealthiest now have global assets, with a primary focus on residential real estate as part of their long-term relocation strategies.

This migratory inclination aligns with a broader historical trend. The Ministry of External Affairs reported that over 2.5 million Indians migrate annually, contributing to one of the world's largest diasporas, with over 32 million Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) globally.

As Ultra-HNIs diversify their wealth internationally, their decisions are increasingly swayed by more lucrative investment opportunities, assured financial security, and the benefits of long-term residency in foreign nations.

