Impact of U.S. Tariffs: Eurozone Bonds See Decline

In a significant market shift, eurozone bond yields declined following the announcement of a 25% tariff on imported vehicles by U.S. President Donald Trump. This policy move is anticipated to pressure the European economy, particularly affecting Germany's car industry.

In response, traders in money markets are increasingly betting on a cut in European Central Bank interest rates, with projections for the year-end rate now at 1.94%, down from a previous 1.98%. The current rate stands at 2.5%, but uncertainty remains high.

Daniel Bergvall, head of economic forecasting at SEB, warns of potential growth dampening due to rising costs and uncertainty. Meanwhile, Germany's and Italy's bond yields show slight declines as market adjustments continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)