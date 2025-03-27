U.S. Corporate Profits Soar Amid Tariff Uncertainty

U.S. corporate profits reached record highs in the last quarter, fueled by strong consumer demand and pricing power, according to the Commerce Department's latest report. However, the positive figures are shadowed by an uncertain economic climate precipitated by U.S. President Donald Trump's numerous tariff actions.

Tariff-induced economic uncertainty has dampened business and consumer confidence, raising the specter of a recession. Economists are warning of potential layoffs as companies strive to maintain profit margins amidst rising costs.

Despite potential downturns, corporate profit margins currently allow businesses to retain workers, though future hiring is hesitating. Trade policy volatility and fears of further economic destabilization are casting long shadows over the optimistic headline figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)