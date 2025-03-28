Canada's Strategic Response to Trump's Auto Tariffs

Canada is gearing up to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's auto tariffs with additional retaliatory measures. On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that decisions on specific actions are pending, though a range of options is under consideration.

Already, Canada has imposed significant tariffs in response to Trump's March 6 duties on imports that didn't comply with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact. A 25% tariff on most Canadian goods was delayed by Trump for 30 days, but tariffs on steel and aluminum were enacted by March 12. Among the goods targeted are cosmetics, appliances, and pulp and paper products.

Proposed additional measures from Canada include both tariff and non-tariff actions. These may cover sectors such as energy procurement and critical minerals, although final decisions are still in consultation. Meanwhile, Canadian provinces have removed certain U.S. products from stores, and Ontario stopped government contracts with U.S.-based companies like Elon Musk's Starlink.

(With inputs from agencies.)