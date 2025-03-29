Tumult in Trade: Dollar Dips as Tariffs Loom

Amidst growing economic uncertainties, the U.S. dollar weakened on Friday ahead of President Donald Trump's announcement on reciprocal tariffs. As stock markets tumbled and Treasury yields dipped, the Japanese yen surged, benefiting from its status as a safe haven currency.

Market analysts express cautious optimism that the impending tariffs won't severely impact economic growth or trigger inflation. However, the lack of specificity around these tariffs keeps investors on edge, with key economic voices citing 'uncertainty' as the prevailing sentiment.

Trump's new 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks, set to begin April 3, contributes to the mixed sentiments. Meanwhile, economic indicators - core inflation rates, consumer spending rebounds, and inflationary expectations - paint a complex picture for the future of the financial landscape.

