Panama Cracks Down on Sanctioned Vessels

Panama's maritime authority has annulled the registrations of 107 vessels under its flag due to international sanctions. An additional 18 vessels are pending cancellation, highlighting Panama’s commitment to compliance and regulation within international maritime boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 05:05 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 05:05 IST
Panama's maritime authority announced a decisive move on Friday, canceling the registrations of 107 vessels flying under the Panamanian flag. These vessels have been identified on international sanctions lists, prompting the cancellation.

According to a statement from the authority, this action is a part of broader efforts to align with international laws and regulatory frameworks. Panama is emphasizing its dedication to maintaining compliance and accountability within the global maritime community.

Furthermore, the authority disclosed that procedures are underway to revoke the registrations of an additional 18 vessels, marking an ongoing commitment to uphold maritime legalities.

