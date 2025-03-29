Karnataka's E-Commerce Leap: MSIL to Launch Multi-Phase Platform for Government and Private Sales
Mysore Sales International Limited intends to introduce an e-commerce platform to enhance product sales for government and private producers, akin to the GeM portal. This multi-phase project, led by Minister M B Patil, aims to expand trading capabilities across various sectors.
Karnataka's government enterprise Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to launch its e-commerce platform, poised to revolutionize product sales for government and private sectors, announced Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Saturday.
This initiative is set to resemble the central Government's e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, creating avenues for both market participants. Patil engaged with senior officials to thoroughly discuss and strategize the plan.
Structured in four phases, the platform will initially showcase MSIL products, eventually incorporating items from various government enterprises, MSMEs, and women's self-help groups. With the e-commerce sector expected to reach USD 350 billion by 2030, the move highlights significant growth potential.
