Maharashtra's Financial Realities: A Debate on Crop Loan Waiver

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stated the government's inability to offer a crop loan waiver due to current financial constraints. CM Devendra Fadnavis backed Pawar, affirming the government's commitment to election promises but reiterated the financial reality. Pawar urged farmers to repay loans timely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pandharpur | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:22 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis came to the defense of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who recently commented on the state's incapacity to grant a crop loan waiver amid its current financial situation.

During an event in Baramati, Pune, Pawar emphasized the importance of farmers paying their loan installments timely, highlighting the government's financial reality which hinders waiving the loans as promised in their election manifesto.

Fadnavis clarified that Pawar was merely stating the government's position, while Deputy CM Eknath Shinde assured reporters that all election promises will be fulfilled, indirectly addressing Pawar's remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

