Maharashtra's Financial Realities: A Debate on Crop Loan Waiver
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stated the government's inability to offer a crop loan waiver due to current financial constraints. CM Devendra Fadnavis backed Pawar, affirming the government's commitment to election promises but reiterated the financial reality. Pawar urged farmers to repay loans timely.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis came to the defense of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who recently commented on the state's incapacity to grant a crop loan waiver amid its current financial situation.
During an event in Baramati, Pune, Pawar emphasized the importance of farmers paying their loan installments timely, highlighting the government's financial reality which hinders waiving the loans as promised in their election manifesto.
Fadnavis clarified that Pawar was merely stating the government's position, while Deputy CM Eknath Shinde assured reporters that all election promises will be fulfilled, indirectly addressing Pawar's remarks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BRS MLCs Demand Support for Turmeric Farmers, Protest Against Congress
Tragic Accident: Farmers Fall Victim to Electric Fence
Rekha Gupta Vows Support to Delhi Farmers as Budget Nears
Delhi Government Engages Farmers and Citizens Ahead of Budget 2025
Delhi Farmers' Voices Heard: CM Gupta Vows Solutions Ahead of Budget