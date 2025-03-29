World Bank Approves $150 Million to Strengthen Nepal’s Bridge Infrastructure

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved a financing package of $150 million for Nepal’s Third Bridges Improvement and Maintenance Program (BIMP-III). The program aims to enhance the resilience and safety of bridges within the Strategic Road Network (SRN), ensuring uninterrupted connectivity across the country’s geographically diverse and often challenging terrain.

Strengthening Critical Infrastructure

Nepal's bridge system serves as a crucial backbone for transportation, linking remote and urban communities to essential services such as healthcare, education, and markets. However, the nation’s bridges face continuous threats from climate-induced disasters, including floods, landslides, and earthquakes. These disasters often compromise the integrity of the infrastructure, leading to costly repairs and disruptions in transportation.

BIMP-III, spearheaded by Nepal’s Department of Roads, will introduce climate-resilient infrastructure solutions to enhance bridge durability. The initiative will focus on upgrading structural designs and implementing advanced technologies such as real-time monitoring systems. These measures will improve bridge safety and minimize damage from extreme weather events.

Inclusive and Climate-Resilient Development

A key aspect of the program is inclusivity, ensuring bridge designs cater to all users, particularly marginalized and vulnerable communities. The improved infrastructure will provide better access to essential services for rural populations, fostering economic development and social inclusion.

David Sislen, the World Bank’s Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, emphasized the importance of the initiative. “The resilience of Nepal’s bridge network is fundamental for safe and sustained connectivity. This program prioritizes infrastructure development while promoting economic opportunities and access to services for vulnerable communities, ultimately supporting Nepal’s long-term sustainable growth.”

Capacity Building and Institutional Strengthening

Beyond physical infrastructure improvements, the program will invest in strengthening Nepal’s institutional capacity for bridge management. This includes:

Training personnel within the Department of Roads on modern engineering practices.

Promoting the adoption of innovative materials and construction techniques.

Establishing robust systems for ongoing bridge maintenance and risk management.

Economic and Social Impact

With improved bridge infrastructure, Nepal expects to see numerous economic and social benefits. Reliable transportation networks will facilitate trade, enhance market accessibility, and contribute to regional development. Additionally, resilient bridges will improve emergency response times during natural disasters, potentially saving lives and reducing economic losses.

The World Bank’s financial support for BIMP-III reaffirms its commitment to Nepal’s infrastructure development and disaster resilience. The program represents a significant step toward building a safer, more connected, and economically vibrant Nepal. With enhanced structural integrity and climate adaptation strategies, the nation’s bridges will continue to serve as vital links, supporting sustainable growth and improving livelihoods across the country.