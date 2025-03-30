Chennai Bound Flight's Emergency Landing After Tyre Burst
A Chennai-bound flight from Jaipur experienced a tyre burst before landing, prompting an emergency landing. The pilot alerted authorities, who took necessary actions, ensuring the safe deplaning of all passengers and crew. Officials found the tyre's interior damaged upon inspection.
- Country:
- India
A flight from Jaipur to Chennai faced a critical situation on Sunday morning as it encountered a tyre burst shortly before its scheduled landing, according to airport officials. Authorities facilitated an emergency landing, and all passengers and crew members safely deplaned.
Pilot vigilance was key, as the issue was detected ahead of time, allowing for prompt communication with ground control. Adhering to established protocols ensured a safe landing under potentially hazardous conditions.
Subsequent inspections revealed wheel no 2's tyre had significant damage, with interior components visibly compromised. This situation highlights the importance of procedure adherence and the diligence of flight crews in averting disasters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- flight
- emergency landing
- tyre burst
- Chennai
- Jaipur
- airport
- safety
- inspection
- aviation news
- passengers
ALSO READ
China Rebukes G7 Accusations on Maritime Safety
Holi Traffic Violations Surge: A Safety Concern
Tripura's Call for Elephant Safety: Underpasses in Mungiakami Corridor
Tragedy in Bihar: ASI's Fatal Encounter Highlights Safety Concerns
Air India Express Expands Reach with 40 New Weekly Flights from Hindon Airport