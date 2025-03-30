Chennai Bound Flight's Emergency Landing After Tyre Burst

A flight from Jaipur to Chennai faced a critical situation on Sunday morning as it encountered a tyre burst shortly before its scheduled landing, according to airport officials. Authorities facilitated an emergency landing, and all passengers and crew members safely deplaned.

Pilot vigilance was key, as the issue was detected ahead of time, allowing for prompt communication with ground control. Adhering to established protocols ensured a safe landing under potentially hazardous conditions.

Subsequent inspections revealed wheel no 2's tyre had significant damage, with interior components visibly compromised. This situation highlights the importance of procedure adherence and the diligence of flight crews in averting disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)