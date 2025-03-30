PC Jeweller's Path to Debt Freedom: A Turnaround Success

PC Jeweller Ltd has slashed its bank loans by more than half, reducing debt to approximately Rs 1,800 crore in the current fiscal year, according to MD Balram Garg. The company aims to be debt-free by March 2026, driven by improved sales and strategic fundraising efforts.

In a significant move, the Delhi-based jeweller reached a settlement with a 14-bank consortium led by SBI, addressing an outstanding loan that stood at Rs 4,100 crore as of March 31, 2024. Plans are underway to further cut loans to Rs 1,775 crore by the fiscal year's end.

The company anticipates raising over Rs 1,500 crore in the next fiscal from investors through the preferential issue of warrants, earmarked for loan clearance. An earlier preferential issue culminated in a Rs 2,702.11 crore raise. The strategic reduction in debt and surge in sales have significantly bolstered PC Jeweller's financial position.

