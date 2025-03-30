GMR Airports Announces Major Tariff Hike at Delhi Airport

In a significant development, GMR Airports reported that the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has endorsed a series of new principles under the variable tariff plan for Delhi Airport. This move includes a 148% hike in the current aeronautical tariffs applicable in the fourth control period ending March 31, 2029.

AERA has approved increased and variable user development fees (UDF) for both economy and business class travelers, while maintaining the existing UDF for domestic flights. However, there is an upward revision for those traveling internationally. The revised tariffs, effective from April 16, 2025, will run for the duration of the fourth control period, from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2029.

The new policy will differentiate charges among domestic and international passengers, further split by travel class. Additionally, landing charges for wide-body aircraft on long-haul international routes will be waived, promoting Delhi Airport as an international hub. However, the implementation of certain measures is pending Supreme Court verdicts on related legal matters.

