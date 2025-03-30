Blaze Engulfs Madhya Pradesh Spice Factory

A fire broke out at a spice manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on a quiet Sunday morning, wiping out equipment and products, officials reported.

The blaze, which erupted at approximately 8:30 am, caused no injuries, sub-divisional magistrate Shivlal Shakya informed PTI. Nearby fire brigades responded promptly, taking control of the situation within two hours.

While there were no workers in the factory at the time, fire alarms alerted surrounding industrial units. The loss is estimated above Rs 70 lakh, with spices like chilli and turmeric damaged. Factory owner Manohar Mulchandani anxiously awaits results from the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)