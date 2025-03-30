Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Madhya Pradesh Spice Factory

A fire erupted at a spice factory in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, devastating machinery and products. Despite the significant damage exceeding 70 lakh rupees, there were no injuries. Rapid response by fire brigades contained the blaze within two hours, and investigation into the cause is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:20 IST
Blaze Engulfs Madhya Pradesh Spice Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a spice manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on a quiet Sunday morning, wiping out equipment and products, officials reported.

The blaze, which erupted at approximately 8:30 am, caused no injuries, sub-divisional magistrate Shivlal Shakya informed PTI. Nearby fire brigades responded promptly, taking control of the situation within two hours.

While there were no workers in the factory at the time, fire alarms alerted surrounding industrial units. The loss is estimated above Rs 70 lakh, with spices like chilli and turmeric damaged. Factory owner Manohar Mulchandani anxiously awaits results from the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025