Vande Bharat Express Train to Kashmir Marks New Era of Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express to Kashmir on April 19, marking the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project. The new train service is expected to significantly reduce travel time and enhance connectivity in the region, following the challenges of a 26-year-old project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 04:31 IST
The highly anticipated Vande Bharat Express train to Kashmir is set to commence operations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to inaugurate it on April 19. This event marks the completion of the significant 272-kilometre Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project, enhancing connectivity to the region.

Initially departing from Katra, the Jammu-Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will offer a faster and modern alternative to the existing rail services. Renovations at the Jammu railway station necessitate this starting point, with expectations of reduced travel times delighting travelers.

The monumental project, begun in 1997, overcame numerous geological and topographical challenges. Highlights include the world's tallest railway bridge, the iconic Chenab Bridge, surpassing the Eiffel Tower in height. With 38 tunnels and 927 bridges spanning the terrain, the project's completion is a triumph of engineering and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

