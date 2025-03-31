Trump's Policies Ignite Controversy and Change Across US

Current U.S. news highlights revolve around President Donald Trump's contentious policies and actions. The president's auto tariffs pose financial challenges to working-class consumers, risking a rise in car prices.

International relations, particularly with Saudi Arabia, are taking center stage as Trump plans to visit the nation, aiming to fortify diplomatic ties. The federal government's budget cuts are causing concern, exemplified by the cancellation of Mountaineer Food Bank's contract, stressing rural economies.

Additionally, federal immigration policies are under scrutiny following the halted deportation of a Turkish student. Meanwhile, Trump's executive order on museums has sparked debates about patriotism and American history. Aviation safety is in focus after close calls involving Delta and U.S. military flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)