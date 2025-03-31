Left Menu

Global Markets Reel Amid Intensifying Trade War Jitters

Global markets are unsettled as U.S. President Trump's tariff plans fuel trade war fears, potentially leading to a recession. Investors seek safe assets, and major stock indexes drop, while economists warn of higher recession risks and inflation impacting the U.S. economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 07:12 IST
Global Markets Reel Amid Intensifying Trade War Jitters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global financial markets plummeted on Monday following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that tariffs would target all countries, sparking concerns over an impending global trade war and the risk of recession. His comments disrupted hopes for limited levies and set the stage for potential economic turmoil.

Investors scrambled for safe assets, pushing sovereign bonds and the Japanese yen higher, while gold reached record prices. "For the first time in years, risk assets are a concern," commented Ajay Rajadhyaksha from Barclays. Japan's Nikkei led the downturn with a significant drop due to Trump's auto tariff threats.

European and U.S. futures markets mirrored the unease, with key indexes down. Economists highlight the increasing risks of recession as tariffs could slow U.S. growth and enhance inflation. The Federal Reserve's rate decisions and upcoming economic data releases are closely watched as tensions mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025