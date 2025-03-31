Accelerating Arunachal: A Journey of Transformation
Arunachal Pradesh has seen remarkable growth since 2016, driven by a focus on reformation, performance, and transformation. Under Chief Minister Pema Khandu's leadership, the state has increased its GSDP by 135% and improved road connectivity significantly. Khandu commended stakeholders and highlighted the state's pivotal role in national progress.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the state's rapid development since he took office in 2016, attributing it to policies focused on reformation, performance, and transformation.
At a meeting in Shergaon, Khandu detailed progress in various sectors, noting a 135% growth in GSDP and substantial increases in the state budget and per capita income.
Khandu praised stakeholders for their role in this success and emphasized the importance of continued momentum. Road connectivity has been a major focus, with significant expansions enhancing accessibility throughout the state.
