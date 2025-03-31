Left Menu

Accelerating Arunachal: A Journey of Transformation

Arunachal Pradesh has seen remarkable growth since 2016, driven by a focus on reformation, performance, and transformation. Under Chief Minister Pema Khandu's leadership, the state has increased its GSDP by 135% and improved road connectivity significantly. Khandu commended stakeholders and highlighted the state's pivotal role in national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 31-03-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 10:38 IST
Accelerating Arunachal: A Journey of Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the state's rapid development since he took office in 2016, attributing it to policies focused on reformation, performance, and transformation.

At a meeting in Shergaon, Khandu detailed progress in various sectors, noting a 135% growth in GSDP and substantial increases in the state budget and per capita income.

Khandu praised stakeholders for their role in this success and emphasized the importance of continued momentum. Road connectivity has been a major focus, with significant expansions enhancing accessibility throughout the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025