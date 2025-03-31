Left Menu

Pirate Attack Averted: All Crew Members Safe from Ghanaian Fishing Vessel

A Ghanaian fishing vessel faced a suspected pirate attack, leading to the kidnapping of three Chinese nationals. However, all crew members are now safe. The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed the safety and the embassy’s quick response to the incident that involved seven armed pirates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a relief announcement from the West African waters, the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed that all crew members aboard a Ghanaian fishing vessel are safe following a 'suspected pirate attack.' The attack saw seven armed men storm the ship off Ghana's coast.

During the incident on March 27, three Chinese nationals vanished amid gunfire and were believed to have been kidnapped, as per the Ghanaian military's report issued over the weekend.

Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, highlighted during a regular press briefing that the Chinese Embassy in Ghana quickly initiated emergency protocols and engaged closely with local authorities to ensure the safety of all crew members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

