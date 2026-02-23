Left Menu

Fugu's Fashion Revival: A Cultural Surge in Ghana's Traditional Smocks

Ghana's fugu smock, a traditional garment, is gaining popularity after being mocked online. Initiated by President Mahama's public appearance, 'Fugu Day' has increased its demand. Traders are selling out, and designers are modernizing its style. Calls for government support highlight the garment's cultural and economic significance.

  • Country:
  • Ghana

On bustling streets of Accra, the fugu smock, a traditional garment steeped in Ghana's rich cultural heritage, is witnessing a revival. The turning point came when President John Dramani Mahama wore the distinct dress during a visit to Zambia in February, sparking online ridicule.

The mocking incident galvanized Ghanaians, prompting a cultural defense that saw the adoption of 'Fugu Day,' spearheaded by Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie. Now, every Wednesday, a mosaic of multicolored fugu weaves floods the streets as citizens don the attire to work and beyond, fueling a booming demand.

Artisans and traders like Clement Azaabire celebrate the fugu's resurgence as designers innovate their crafts, integrating modern styles with traditional techniques. Despite challenges, such as reliance on imported yarn, the government's support could elevate production capacities and preserve this emblem of identity.

