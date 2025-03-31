Left Menu

Heightened Audits Ordered After Bullet Train Project Incident

The Railway Board has called for a comprehensive safety audit of all ongoing road-over-bridge constructions. This follows a crane accident at a bullet train project in Ahmedabad on March 24, which disrupted train movements but fortunately resulted in no casualties or structural damage.

Updated: 31-03-2025 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive response to a recent incident, the Railway Board has issued an urgent mandate for safety audits across all road-over-bridge construction zones. This directive comes on the heels of an accident at a bullet train project site in Ahmedabad on March 24, involving a segmental launching gantry.

The gantry's unexpected slip caused significant disruptions to rail operations, as it damaged the neighboring railway infrastructure and the Overhead Electric Equipment (OHE). Fortunately, there were no casualties or structural damages reported, but the incident has prompted a thorough review of safety protocols.

The board has emphasized the need for a detailed assessment of the launching scheme, the availability and readiness of road cranes, and the presence of backup equipment at every site. Officials have also been tasked with reporting any planned girder launches within the next ten days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

