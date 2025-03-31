Sitara Ghattamaneni Unveils PMJ Jewels' Largest Store

Hyderabad witnessed a significant event as PMJ Jewels inaugurated their largest-ever store at Punjagutta, spanning an impressive 30,000 square feet. The launch was graced by Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Telugu icon Mahesh Babu, who is also the brand's ambassador. Her presence added glamour to the grand opening.

The event marked the unveiling of the Sitara Exclusive Half Saree Jewel Collection, which blends classic South Indian aesthetics with modern style. Sitara's playful interaction with the media was another highlight, especially when she humorously deflected questions about her father's upcoming film, SSMB29.

The new store promises a unique shopping experience, with a collection of traditional and contemporary jewelry. Amenities such as ample parking and exceptional hospitality are also part of the package. Sitara expressed her excitement, emphasizing the blend of tradition and innovation that PMJ Jewels embodies. Her charismatic presence left a lasting impression.

(With inputs from agencies.)