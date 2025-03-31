Left Menu

Sitara Ghattamaneni Unveils PMJ Jewels' Largest Store

Hyderabad's PMJ Jewels launched its largest store with brand ambassador Sitara Ghattamaneni. The event highlighted the new Sitara Exclusive Half Saree Jewel Collection, featuring a blend of traditional and modern designs. Sitara charmed attendees with her charisma and humor, celebrating the brand's legacy and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:58 IST
Sitara Ghattamaneni inaugurates PMJ Jewels' grand 40th store in Punjagutta, the brand's largest and most iconic outlet yet.. Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad witnessed a significant event as PMJ Jewels inaugurated their largest-ever store at Punjagutta, spanning an impressive 30,000 square feet. The launch was graced by Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Telugu icon Mahesh Babu, who is also the brand's ambassador. Her presence added glamour to the grand opening.

The event marked the unveiling of the Sitara Exclusive Half Saree Jewel Collection, which blends classic South Indian aesthetics with modern style. Sitara's playful interaction with the media was another highlight, especially when she humorously deflected questions about her father's upcoming film, SSMB29.

The new store promises a unique shopping experience, with a collection of traditional and contemporary jewelry. Amenities such as ample parking and exceptional hospitality are also part of the package. Sitara expressed her excitement, emphasizing the blend of tradition and innovation that PMJ Jewels embodies. Her charismatic presence left a lasting impression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

