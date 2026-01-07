Left Menu

Maharashtra's Whip Shift: Opposition Parties Face Facility Cutback Amid New Resolution

A new government resolution in Maharashtra could lead to a reduction in facilities for opposition party whips. Parties without 10% house strength may appoint whips but won't receive state-funded benefits. The Legislative Assembly remains without a leader of opposition, with facilities to be withdrawn if eligibility isn't met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra legislative assembly has not appointed a leader of opposition for three sessions, and now, another challenge looms for the opposition as a new government resolution (GR) proposes withdrawing facilities provided to opposition whips.

The GR, issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department, standardizes the status and benefits of chief whips and whips. According to it, parties holding less than 10% of House strength can appoint a chief whip and a whip, yet without entitlement to state-funded resources.

In the 288-member assembly, the BJP leads with 132 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena and NCP holding 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Opposition parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT) with 20 members and Congress with 16, fall short of the 10% threshold. Opposition voices, such as Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, criticise this move as characteristic of BJP tactics, calling it a denial of basic decency to the other parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

