Eastern Railway Sets New Freight Loading Record

Eastern Railway has achieved a new milestone by surpassing the 100-million-tonne mark in freight loading for the 2024-25 fiscal, according to an official report released on Monday.

The Kolkata-headquartered railway division recorded an impressive 100.28 million tonnes of originating freight, setting an all-time high for the zonal railway.

This year's freight load marks a significant 15.4% increase from their previous record of 86.89 million tonnes last fiscal, the official stated.

