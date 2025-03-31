Eastern Railway Sets New Freight Loading Record
Eastern Railway achieved its highest-ever freight loading in the 2024-25 fiscal, surpassing 100 million tonnes. This marks a 15.4% increase from the previous year's record, making it an all-time high for the division headquartered in Kolkata.
Eastern Railway has achieved a new milestone by surpassing the 100-million-tonne mark in freight loading for the 2024-25 fiscal, according to an official report released on Monday.
The Kolkata-headquartered railway division recorded an impressive 100.28 million tonnes of originating freight, setting an all-time high for the zonal railway.
This year's freight load marks a significant 15.4% increase from their previous record of 86.89 million tonnes last fiscal, the official stated.
