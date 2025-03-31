Left Menu

United Airlines Takes Flight with Starlink-Equipped Aircraft

United Airlines received approval from the FAA for its first Starlink-equipped aircraft, expected to take its maiden commercial flight in May. The airline plans to upgrade around 40 regional jets monthly and aims to complete installations on all 300 planes by year's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:58 IST
United Airlines Takes Flight with Starlink-Equipped Aircraft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

United Airlines announced on Monday that it has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for its first aircraft equipped with Starlink technology. The first commercial flight is slated for May.

The FAA has provided a Supplemental Type Certificate for the Embraer 175, which United intends to use on its maiden commercial flight. The airline, headquartered in Chicago, plans to install this technology on approximately 40 regional jets each month, aiming to equip all 300 similar aircraft by the end of the year.

Further, United is collaborating with Starlink to gain FAA approval for additional installations across more than 16 different United aircraft models, enhancing connectivity for its passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

