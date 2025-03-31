United Airlines Takes Flight with Starlink-Equipped Aircraft

United Airlines announced on Monday that it has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for its first aircraft equipped with Starlink technology. The first commercial flight is slated for May.

The FAA has provided a Supplemental Type Certificate for the Embraer 175, which United intends to use on its maiden commercial flight. The airline, headquartered in Chicago, plans to install this technology on approximately 40 regional jets each month, aiming to equip all 300 similar aircraft by the end of the year.

Further, United is collaborating with Starlink to gain FAA approval for additional installations across more than 16 different United aircraft models, enhancing connectivity for its passengers.

