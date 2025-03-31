Belgium on Strike: Controversy Over New Austerity Plans

Belgium faced a national strike on Monday, leading to the complete grounding of flights and causing significant disruptions in public transport services. Many citizens took to the streets to voice their opposition to the newly elected government's austerity measures, which have sparked controversy across the nation.

The strike targeted the government's proposed reforms to the pension system and labor market, which critics claim are unfavorable to lower-income earners. Notably, the pension reforms offer rewards to those working beyond retirement age with 35 years of service, but penalize early retirees without those years. The changes have drawn widespread dissatisfaction from various sectors.

The strike came shortly after the government's formation on February 3. Led by Flemish nationalist Bart De Wever, the coalition includes conservatives, centrists, and socialists. Demonstrators also blocked access to major commercial outlets in Brussels, such as Foot Locker and Zara, underscoring the rising tensions surrounding the government's economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)