Skyward Surge: Indian Air Traffic Set for Rapid Growth by FY27

India's air passenger traffic is on track to rise at a compounded annual growth rate of 9% between fiscal years 2025 and 2027, with volumes expected to hit approximately 485 million by FY27, according to a new report from ratings agency CareEdge.

The report highlights that international passenger traffic is likely to experience quicker growth, propelled by the addition of wide-body aircraft starting FY26. Meanwhile, domestic traffic will continue its consistent growth, building on a strong existing base.

Despite some setbacks, including aircraft delivery delays and weather-related disruptions, the aviation sector's rebound remains strong, underscored by significant infrastructure investments and increased air travel demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)